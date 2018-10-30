DULUTH, Minn. — A judge has ordered St. Louis County to release a series of emails between County Commissioner Pete Stauber and the National Republican Congressional Committee by noon.

Stauber sent and received the messages on his county government email account while campaigning for the 8th District congressional seat in northeastern Minnesota.

District Judge Stoney Hiljus ruled Tuesday morning that the county must release the documents by noon. The Star Tribune and the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party had sued for access to the emails.

Minnesota Democratic Chairman Ken Martin hailed the ruling as a victory for accountability, transparency, and trust in government.

Stauber faces Democrat Joe Radinovich and Independence Party candidate Skip Sandman for the 8th District seat.