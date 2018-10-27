A federal judge has ordered the police department in Memphis, Tennessee, to bolster its policies to come into compliance with a court order prohibiting them from watching protesters and monitoring their social media accounts.

U.S. District Judge Jon McCalla ruled the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee showed "clear and convincing" evidence the city had violated a 1978 federal consent decree barring the city from engaging in political surveillance.

ACLU of Tennessee Executive Director Hedy Weinberg says Friday's ruling ensures activists can "fight the good fight without fear of unwarranted police surveillance." The city said the court believes "we can do better, and we agree."

The legal fight stemmed from the ACLU's claims that Memphis police engaged in improper surveillance of activists associated with the Black Lives Matter movement.