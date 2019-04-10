HARRISBURG, Pa. — A judge is giving former Penn State president Graham Spanier three weeks to report to jail and start serving a sentence imposed over his handling of a complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy.

Court officials on Wednesday released an order from Judge John Boccabella that says Spanier can do his time in the jail near his home in State College if county jail wardens approve.

Spanier has remained out on bail after his 2017 conviction for misdemeanor child endangerment.

Spanier was forced out as university president in 2011, after Sandusky was charged with child molestation.

The 70-year-old Spanier was sentenced to a minimum of two months in jail and two months of house arrest.

The judge is also giving his approval to Spanier's participation in a work-release program.