OSHKOSH, Wis. — A judge has approved a plan by the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Foundation to auction off one of two biodigesters this month to pay off creditors.

Court documents say Fond du Lac County Circuit Judge Richard Nuss approved the foundation's plan to sell its Rosendale Biodigester during an Aug. 27 auction

The biodigester converts animal waste into energy.

Last month, the foundation reported it had "serious negotiations with over five qualified purchasers" for the property.

Foundation board Chairman Tim Mulloy said Tuesday in an email to USA Today Network-Wisconsin that the foundation is encouraged by the interest in the Rosendale Biodigester.

The foundation owed $6.1 million on the biodigester when it filed for bankruptcy in June 2016. Foundation attorney Paul Swanson says it's unlikely the sale will meet the full amount the foundation owes.