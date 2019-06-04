WASHINGTON — A federal judge says prosecutors don't have to publicly file a transcript of the call between former adviser Michael Flynn and the Russian ambassador to the United States.

The decision Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan is a reversal from his order last month, when he directed prosecutors to file the transcript of the call and other documents.

Sullivan not explain why he had changed course, but on Friday, prosecutors did not produce the transcript as initially ordered. They said they weren't relying on the call to establish Flynn's guilt or to determine his sentence.

Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition period.