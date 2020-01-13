A state district judge placed on indefinite hold an estate sale at the home of Irwin and Alexandra Jacobs, the prominent Minnetonka couple who died in a murder-suicide last April, siding with one of the couple’s children in a broader dispute among siblings.

The decision raises the prospect of an eventual trial over a fortune once thought to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars but that has been portrayed since the couple’s death as mired by debt.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Irwin Jacobs was a nationally-known corporate raider. He later made deals to form one of the nation’s largest boat builders.

Last April 10, Jacobs shot and killed his wife of 57 years and then himself. They were both 77. In a note he left, Jacobs wrote, “I’m truly failing healthwise both physically and mentally.”

Their children began to fight over the estate a few weeks later. Son Mark Jacobs told his siblings that their father incurred many debts and they might not get what they were promised. The fighting broke into the open with the scheduling of an estate sale in mid-September.

With a ruling last week, District Judge Laurie Miller wrote that the siblings who organized the sale, Mark Jacobs and Trisha Blake, acted to conceal from their sister Randi Jacobs that she was a co-personal representative of their mother’s estate.

Mark and Trisha scheduled the estate sale without telling Randi, who learned about it from a friend a day before it was to happen. Randi won a temporary restraining order on Sept. 13, the day the sale began, and filed suit against her siblings.

In the new ruling, which relied on testimony at a November hearing, Miller wrote the siblings “have had a poor and often hostile relationship.” She wrote that more harm would come to Randi by allowing the estate sale than to her siblings by postponing it.

Randi, who was close to her mother but not her father, argued the estate sale would have disposed of a valuable collection of art and other belongings that she said her mother had given to her.

Randi had worked for her mother at the Alexandra Corp., a gallery that bought and sold art, including works by Alexandra. After that firm closed, its assets were stored in the home of Alexandra and Irwin and in a storeroom at the Jacobs Management Corp., one of Irwin’s businesses.

In their rush to settle the estate, Mark and Trisha decided not to have the auction house, H&B Gallery, do an inventory of the estate or of the house, Miller wrote, citing testimony at the November hearing.

The gallery’s owner testified that delaying the estate sale might lower the value of the items to be sold and incur more costs. But Miller wrote she found that testimony speculative and noted that the publicity around the dispute may increase the value of items in the estate.

Throughout last fall, lawyers for Mark and Trisha asked the court to order Randi to post a bond to cover the costs of maintaining their parents’ home before it can be sold. Miller ruled that Randi would not have to pay the bond and warned her siblings’ lawyers not to raise the issue again or risk being sanctioned for bringing frivolous litigation.

The judges also admonished her siblings and family attorney Barry Gersick of Minneapolis for not providing relevant estate planning documents to Randi nor informing her that she was listed as co-personal representative of the Alexandra Jacobs estate.

“It is the law of Minnesota and good public policy that fiduciaries are not permitted to profit from their breaches of duties,” Miller wrote. She ordered that no property of Irwin and Alexandra Jacobs may be sold until “further order of this court” and that a schedule for discovery and trial would be soon be set.