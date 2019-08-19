– When internal affairs investigators asked officer Daniel Pantaleo in 2014 to define a chokehold, he described a scenario where "you use your forearm, grasped with the other hand, and you pull back with your forearm onto the windpipe, preventing him from breathing."

Investigators with the New York Police Department then had him watch video that showed him standing behind Eric Garner during a botched arrest five months earlier on Staten Island. In the video, Pantaleo had his left forearm wrapped around Garner's neck, hands clasped. Still, he denied having used the prohibited maneuver.

"No, I did not," Pantaleo said.

An administrative judge, in a 46-page opinion obtained by the New York Times, found this answer "implausible and self-serving."

The judge, Rosemarie Maldonado, who has recommended that Pantaleo be fired, concluded that he had been "untruthful" during the interview, according to the opinion that grew out of a departmental trial that ended in June.

Maldonado, a deputy commissioner with the Police Department, also found that officers who testified in Pantaleo's defense were "unhelpful or unreliable."

A final decision about Pantaleo's fate rests with the police commissioner and will come five years after the death of Garner — who uttered "I can't breathe" 11 times — first galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement.

Maldonado said the video of the July 17, 2014, encounter and an autopsy that found fresh hemorrhaging in Garner's neck muscles provided "overwhelming" evidence that Pantaleo had used a chokehold despite being trained not to.

However troubling, she said she was not convinced that it was his intent to choke Garner, and she acquitted the officer of strangulation.

Pantaleo's "use of a chokehold," she wrote, "fell so far short of objective reasonableness that this tribunal found it to be reckless — a gross deviation from the standard of conduct established for a New York City police officer."

Pantaleo did not testify during the departmental trial.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill is expected to decide by the end of the month whether to dismiss Pantaleo, as Maldonado recommended, or to take less drastic measures. The controversy has become central to Bill de Blasio's tenure as mayor and his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Pantaleo, 34, has been suspended since Aug. 2. He has spent the past five years on desk duty on Staten Island while the criminal and disciplinary processes played out.

Five days before Pantaleo's 2014 interview with NYPD internal affairs, a grand jury on Staten Island declined to bring criminal charges against him. And on the eve of the fifth anniversary of Garner's death, U.S. Attorney General William Barr ordered the federal civil rights investigation to be closed without filing charges.