Mere seconds into the first words spoken to a jury from the special counsel team investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, Judge T.S. Ellis interrupted.

"Focus on the elements of the offense," the 78-year-old jurist interjected Tuesday as Assistant U.S. Attorney Uzo Asonye described Paul Manafort as a man who believed he was above the law.

Soon after, Ellis interrupted again, as Asonye sketched for jurors Manafort's luxurious lifestyle.

"It isn't a crime to be profligate in your spending," Ellis said.

He soon admonished defense attorney Thomas Zehnle in a similar fashion.

"I take it you plan to offer evidence?" he asked as Zehnle extolled Manafort's contributions to American politics. Then say so, Ellis suggested.

As the federal judge in Alexandria oversees the trial of President Donald Trump's onetime campaign chairman on tax and bank fraud charges, his sharp demeanor comes as no surprise to lawyers who appear before him often.

"He has torn my head off in front of my wife multiple times," said Kevin Mikolashek, who recently left the U.S. Attorney's Office in Alexandria to start a consulting firm.

With degrees from Princeton, Harvard and Oxford and 31 years on the bench, Ellis is formidably sharp. And although he might scold prosecutors for not meeting his high standards, in trials Ellis often uses his intellect to their benefit.

"It's important for him that everyone in the courtroom knows he is the smartest person in that courtroom, and just be aware that he usually is," defense lawyer John Zwerling said he warns lawyers who are new to Washington D.C. "So you better be on your A game."

Lawyers say that although Ellis might be tough on them, politics is not the Ronald Reagan appointee's motivation.

"He is personally a Republican, and his political opinions did not line up with mine, but I literally cannot recall an instance where I thought that was an issue. He's not an ideological judge, he's a law-driven judge," said Emily Martin, general counsel for the National Women's Law Center and a former clerk for Ellis.

"He's actually had a lot of lefty clerks over the years," Martin said.

In sentencing hearings, Ellis preaches a gospel of personal responsibility, giving the same speech to every guilty party, from American Taliban fighter John Walker Lindh to a low-level drug dealer: "Life is making choices and living with the consequences of the choices we make."

Zwerling's partner Cary Citronberg said that when offenders take responsibility, Ellis can show compassion. He recently urged prosecutors to cut a deal with one man facing a long mandatory minimum sentence and appointed a high-powered defense attorney to help another.

"He's not afraid to use his discretion to help defendants when he believes it's the right thing to do," Citronberg said. "So, if Judge Ellis thinks Mueller is acting improperly or Manafort is being treated unfairly, it's certainly possible he'll use the full weight of his power in potentially unpredictable ways to achieve a just outcome."