DETROIT — A federal judge in Detroit says there's evidence to suggest that immigration officials have been threatening Iraqi detainees at a Michigan jail and pressuring them to agree to deportations.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Goldsmith ordered the government on Wednesday to provide a list of detainees who have been held in solitary confinement at the Calhoun County jail.

The order came after the American Civil Liberties Union alleged that federal immigration agents and jail staff weren't abiding by an order Goldsmith issued in June. That order barred the harassment of detainees who are part of an ACLU lawsuit regarding the deportation of more than 1,400 Iraqi nationals.

Goldsmith also ordered the government on Wednesday to give the detainees' lawyers documentation regarding their treatment.

A spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the agency is reviewing the decision.