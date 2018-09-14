SAN DIEGO — A federal judge says he is inclined to approve a settlement that would give many parents and children who were separated at the border with Mexico a second chance to seek asylum.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw said Friday in San Diego that the deal between the Trump administration and lawyers representing families was "an excellent proposal" that showed good faith by everyone involved, particularly the government. He asked the parties to draft an order for his approval.

Two groups involved in the litigation — Muslim Advocates and the Legal Aid Justice Center — have said the settlement could give "well over 1,000 parents" another shot at asylum.

The agreement leaves open the possibility that some of the hundreds of parents deported without their children can return to the United States.