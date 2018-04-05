BOSTON — A judge has approved a plan for a cash-strapped Massachusetts museum to sell dozens of pieces of art, including works by Norman Rockwell.
The decision Thursday from Justice David Lowy of Massachusetts' highest court clears the way for the contentious sale of up to 40 pieces of artwork at the Berkshire Museum.
Under the agreement reached by the museum and the Massachusetts attorney general, Rockwell's "Shuffleton's Barbershop" will be sold to another U.S. museum.
The museum says it will sell the rest of the artwork until it reaches $55 million in proceeds.
Museum officials say the sale is the only option it has to keep its doors open.
Rockwell's sons, who initially opposed the sale, dropped their challenge after it was announced that "Shuffleton's Barberhop" would remain in public view.
