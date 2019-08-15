ATLANTA — A federal judge has ordered Georgia to stop using its outdated voting machines after this year and to be ready with hand-marked paper ballots if its new system isn't in place for the presidential primaries.
U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg's 153-page ruling Thursday is not a complete victory for either side.
Voting integrity advocates and individual voters had wanted an immediate switch to hand-marked paper ballots.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has certified a new voting system and said it will be in place for the March primaries.
The ruling means the state can keep its plans to use the old system for special and municipal elections this fall.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Judge: Georgia must scrap old voting machines after 2019
A federal judge has ordered Georgia to stop using its outdated voting machines after this year and to be ready with hand-marked paper ballots if its new system isn't in place for the presidential primaries.
National
Trump nominates black lawyer for judicial vacancy
President Donald Trump has nominated a black law professor who previously worked as a prosecutor, defense attorney and journalist to fill the nation's longest federal judiciary vacancy.
National
AP source: John Hickenlooper ending his 2020 White House bid
John Hickenlooper will drop out of the Democratic presidential primary on Thursday, according to a Democrat close to him.
National
Wisconsin Assembly leader says accommodations will be made
Wisconsin's Assembly Republican leader says he expects accommodations will be made to a paralyzed Democratic legislator who has asked to be able to phone in to meetings when he's unable to attend because of his disability.
National
Wisconsin GOP leader says gun safety laws are ineffective
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says gun control measures being pushed by Gov. Tony Evers are ineffective and "very unlikely" to be taken up by the Legislature.