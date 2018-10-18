TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey family court judge who told a woman she could "close your legs" to stop a sexual assault says he was trying to elicit more details from her.
Judge John Russo on Wednesday appeared before a committee on judicial conduct that is reviewing four counts of judicial misconduct against Russo.
The woman appeared before Russo in 2016 seeking a restraining order against a man who she claimed forced her to have sex. Russo told the panel he felt the woman was withholding information.
Russo said he was trying to be a "fact-finder" and was not trying to "humiliate or embarrass" the woman.
The hearing will resume at a later date.
Russo has been on administrative leave since last year.
