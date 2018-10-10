ROCKFORD, Ill. — An Illinois judge is rebuffing claims that a youth football coach brandished a gun during a fight with parents, and he agreed to set lower bonds for both men arrested during the melee.
Forty-three-year-old Terrance Morris of Valparaiso, Indiana, and 39-year-old Devorah Clark of Merrillville, Indiana, are facing felony charges stemming from the Saturday fight in Rockford.
They were coaches for the Calumet City Thunderbolts when a postgame fight broke out with Rockford Renegades coaches and parents.
The Rockford Register Star reports three witnesses told police they saw Clark with a gun, but Judge Francis Martinez said during a hearing Tuesday that the weapon was found in Clark's car.
A prosecutor sought $50,000 bonds for both men. Martinez set a $25,000 bond for Clark and $5,000 for Morris.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.