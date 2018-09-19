NYACK, N.Y. — A suburban New York judge has dismissed charges against Liev Schreiber for allegedly attacking a local photographer while the actor was filming the popular Showtime series "Ray Donovan."
The 50-year-old has been hit with a harassment violation after photographer Sherwood Martinelli claimed Schreiber damaged his camera when he tried to photograph him on June 7.
The Journal News reports that a Nyack (NEYE'-ak) village judge on Wednesday dismissed the charges.
At an earlier court appearance, Schreiber said he "never touched" the photographer and he that was just very angry.
Martinelli said Wednesday he is "greatly disappointed" in the judge's decision.
