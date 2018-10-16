OAKLAND, Calif. — A California man accused of traveling across the country for a white nationalist rally in Virginia that turned deadly has been ordered detained until his trial.

Cole Evan White is charged along with three other men with traveling to incite riots and conspiracy to riot. The August 2017 rally in Charlottesville erupted into clashes between white supremacist groups and counter-protesters. One woman was killed.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports a judge in Oakland on Monday determined that White was a flight risk and a danger to the community and denied his release.

Prosecutors identified White as a member of the Rise Above Movement, a militant white supremacist group they said espouses racist views.

The 24-year-old faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the two counts.