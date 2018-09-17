NEW YORK — A judge has denied an ex-New York Assembly speaker bail pending the appeal of his corruption conviction and seven-year prison term.
U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni says in a written opinion Monday that the substance of Sheldon Silver's appeal lacks merit.
She noted the 74-year-old Silver's age and said the true purpose of his appeal is to postpone his day of reckoning. Silver is scheduled to report to prison Oct. 5.
Silver, a Democrat, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after his first conviction in 2015. That conviction was overturned after the U.S. Supreme Court redefined the boundaries of public corruption.
A second jury convicted him earlier this year. Prosecutors said he earned $5 million illegally.
