MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge says a man who abandoned his child at age 5 is not entitled to collect any money from a settlement in his son's wrongful death 20 years later.
Milwaukee County agreed to pay $1.4 million to the estate of Brandon Johnson to settle a civil rights lawsuit filed by his mother. The 25-year-old man died at the county's Mental Health Complex in 2012.
The Journal Sentinel reports Alicia Johnson argued that her son's father didn't deserve a cent because he sexually assaulted her when she was 15, resulting in Brandon's birth and that he never helped raise the boy. Circuit Judge David Borowski agreed with Johnson in a ruling Wednesday, calling fathers who abandon their children "a scourge."
More than $562,000 of the $1.4 million will go to Johnson's attorneys.
