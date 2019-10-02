NEW YORK — A federal judge in New York City has denied bail to R&B singer R. Kelly in his sex-abuse case.
Kelly didn't attend the hearing on Wednesday on a defense motion asking for his release on bond. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly agreed with prosecutors that he's a flight risk and a potential threat to witnesses.
He remains detained in Chicago, where he faces related charges. A judge there hasn't ruled on a request to reconsider releasing him on bond.
Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, is accused of using his fame to recruit young women and girls for illegal sexual activity.
The New York judge set a trial date of May 18. That would follow a trial in Chicago scheduled to begin on April 27.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Stocks drop again to worst loss in weeks on economy worries
Stocks tumbled again on Wednesday as worries about a weakening global economy boomeranged around the world.
National
US judge: Injection sites don't violate federal drug laws
A federal judge in Philadelphia has ruled that a supervised injection site designed to thwart drug overdoses would not violate federal drug laws.
National
Judge denies bail for R. Kelly in NYC sex-abuse case
A federal judge in New York City has denied bail to R&B singer R. Kelly in his sex-abuse case.
National
Trump administration to expand DNA collection at border
The Trump administration is planning to expand the collection of DNA from migrants who cross U.S. borders, and to include the information in a massive criminal database operated by the FBI.
National
Trump lashes out in anger as Democrats warn of legal action
Unleashing unconcealed fury about Democrats and the press, President Donald Trump railed Wednesday against the investigation into his dealings with Ukraine, hours after House Democratic leaders warned the White House to expect a subpoena for documents. Democrats accused the administration of "flagrant disregard" of previous requests and said that refusal could be considered an impeachable offense.