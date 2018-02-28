MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge declared a mistrial after jurors could not reach a verdict in the case against a suburban Milwaukee police officer charged with shooting a man in the back as she attempted to arrest him.

The Journal Sentinel reports that panel of six men and six women told Circuit Judge Christopher Dee about noon Wednesday that they could not agree whether Brown Deer Officer Devon Kraemer was guilty.

Kraemer is charged with aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm.

Manuel Burnley Jr. was unarmed when Kraemer shot him in March 2016 after a disturbance on a county bus. Kraemer says she fired her gun because she and another officer were struggling to restrain Burnley when he moved his hand near his waistband. Burnley survived the shooting.