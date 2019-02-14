SAN FRANCISCO — A U.S. judge who has berated Pacific Gas & Electric Co. for its role in California wildfires is demanding more answers from the utility.
In a court filing Thursday, Judge William Alsup asked PG&E if it was in compliance with a state law requiring it to clear vegetation around electric lines that could cause fires.
The judge also questioned a part of the utility's recently submitted wildfire mitigation plan.
Alsup said it appears under the plan that PG&E would take more than 10 years to clear potentially dangerous vegetation where the fire threat is high.
PG&E spokesman James Noonan did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Alsup is overseeing a criminal conviction against PG&E stemming from a deadly 2010 gas line explosion in the San Francisco Bay Area.
