ATLANTA — A judge says a white former Atlanta-area police officer who fatally shot an unarmed, naked, mentally ill black veteran isn't entitled to immunity based on self-defense.

Lawyers for Robert Olsen had argued he had the right to act in self-defense and that the charges against him should be dropped. Olsen faces charges including felony murder in the March 2015 death of 27-year-old Anthony Hill.

Olsen was a DeKalb County police officer and was responding to a call about a naked man behaving erratically outside a suburban apartment complex when he fatally shot Hill.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge J.P. Boulee said in an order Wednesday that Olsen didn't show that he had reason to believe deadly force was needed to prevent death or serious injury to himself or someone else.