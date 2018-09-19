GEORGETOWN, Ohio — An Ohio judge has found a 400-pound (181-kilogram) man who smothered his mildly autistic grandson to death while trying to restrain him has been found not guilty of reckless homicide.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Brown County Judge Scott Gusweiler ruled Monday there wasn't any evidence to show that Donald Martin Jr. knew he was putting 11-year-old Dylan Martin-Davis' life at risk when he placed his weight on top of the 90-pound (41-kilogram) boy last November.

Dylan died of asphyxiation.

Martin originally pleaded guilty and was then allowed to withdraw that plea.

The boy's father called the ruling a "nightmare." Dylan's mother had custody of him, but he lived with his grandparents at their Mount Orab home in southwest Ohio.

Martin's attorney said he wasn't surprised by Gusweiler's decision.