– The White House and Brett Kavanaugh issued swift denials Sunday night after an explosive new account emerged of alleged sexual misconduct by the Supreme Court nominee when he was in college, adding greater disarray to a nomination already sullied by an earlier charge of sexual abuse.

The new allegations, reported by the New Yorker, date back to Kavanaugh’s freshman year at Yale University, when a classmate named Deborah Ramirez says Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at close range at a drunken dormitory party, forcing her to bat him away.

The White House quickly distributed a vehement denial from Kavanaugh, who previously had flatly denied allegations by a California professor that he sexually abused her when they were both in high school in Maryland.

“This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple,” the federal appeals court judge said in a statement, adding that he intended to defend himself at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing scheduled for Thursday.

A White House spokeswoman, Kerri Kupec, called the latest allegation a Democratic-inspired effort to “tear down a good man” and said the White House “stands firmly” behind Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, called Sunday night for the “immediate postponement” of any further action on Kava­naugh’s nomination. She also asked committee Chairman Chuck Grassley to have the FBI investigate the allegations of both Ford and Ramirez.

The latest controversy erupted only hours after Christine Blasey Ford agreed to testify to the Senate committee on Thursday about her claim that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the early 1980s, when they were teenagers.

After a lengthy phone call with committee staffers, Ford’s attorneys said Sunday that she would testify to the panel ahead of Kavanaugh — not after, as she had sought — to present their opposing memories of a drunken party more than three decades ago where she says she was nearly raped.

“We’ve made important progress,” Ford’s attorneys Debra Katz, Lisa Banks and Michael Bromwich said in a statement. “Dr. Ford believes it is important for senators to hear directly from her about the sexual assault committed against her. She has agreed to move forward.”

The Senate showdown could provide the capstone to a painful political drama that has riveted Washington and has threatened to derail Kava­naugh’s expected confirmation to the nation’s highest court.

Ford’s allegations turned a partisan fight over Kava­naugh’s nomination into one of the most consequential such clashes in a generation, casting a shadow over November’s midterm elections, jeopardizing President Donald Trump’s vow to cement conservative control of the Supreme Court, and providing more fuel for the wide-ranging cultural reckoning that is the MeToo movement.

It still wasn’t clear Sunday who will ask the questions after Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University, takes the oath.

Republicans reportedly want to use an outside female counsel to question Ford and Kavanaugh. All 11 Republicans on the committee are men, and they are anxious to avoid grilling a woman claiming sexual abuse on live TV in the MeToo era. They also could use staff attorneys, rather than ask the questions themselves.

“We were told no decision has been made on this important issue, even though various senators have been dismissive of her account and should have to shoulder their responsibility to ask her questions,” Ford’s lawyers said.

Ford’s lawyers reportedly have pushed the committee to call other witnesses, including a former FBI agent who conducted a polygraph of Ford, and trauma experts who could testify to her long delay in coming forward.

The panel has decided it will not subpoena Kavanaugh’s classmate, Mark Judge, who Ford has said was in the room during the alleged assault at a Maryland house party in the early 1980s. Judge has said he does not recall the incident.

On Sunday, Grassley asserted the panel’s control over the proceedings, saying only its members would decide who to put on the stand, and who would question them.

“The committee determines which witnesses to call, how many witnesses to call, in what order to call them, and who will question them,” Grassley wrote to Ford’s legal team. “These are non-negotiable.”

The White House is wary about Ford’s testimony, nervous that she not only could damage Kavanaugh’s chances for confirmation in the 51-49 Senate, but her account could inspire more women to vote against GOP candidates on Nov. 6.

For Republicans, the questioning of Ford will need to tread a fine line between defending Kavanaugh — who has flatly denied the allegation — while avoiding a spectacle reminiscent of the demeaning verbal attacks 27 years ago, in the same committee, against Anita Hill. Clarence Thomas was confirmed for the Supreme Court despite Hill’s claims of sexual harassment.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., suggested Sunday that Ford could say little to sway him. Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” he promised a fair hearing but said that “unless there’s something more” to support her accusation, he’s not going to withdraw his support for Kavanaugh.

“What am I supposed to do, go and ruin this guy’s life based on an accusation?” he asked. “I don’t know when it happened, I don’t know where it happened, and everybody named in regard to being there said it didn’t happen. I’m just being honest: Unless there’s something more, no, I’m not going to ruin Judge Kavanaugh’s life over this.”

By contrast, Sen. Mazie Hirono, the Hawaii Democrat who has emerged as one of Ford’s strongest backers, declared: “I believe her.”

“I put his denial in the context of everything that I know about him in terms of how he approaches his cases,” Hirono said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “He’s very outcome-driven; he has a very ideological agenda.”