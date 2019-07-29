CONCORD, N.H. — A federal judge has blocked Medicaid work requirements in New Hampshire, ruling for a third time that the Trump administration hasn't adequately addressed the potential loss of health coverage.

The ruling Monday by U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg in Washington comes four months after he blocked similar work requirements in Arkansas and Kentucky.

The judge said "we have all seen this movie before" and criticized the federal Health and Human Services Department for acknowledging the potential impact without analyzing it.

New Hampshire officials recently delayed implementation of the requirements after finding only a third of the 25,000 people subject to them were in compliance.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is calling the decision disappointing but not surprising and says he is confident the requirements ultimately will be upheld.