LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles federal judge has permanently blocked the Trump administration from favoring police departments that cooperate with immigration officials when issuing some law enforcement grants.

Judge Manuel Real ruled Friday in U.S. District Court that the Department of Justice imposed unconstitutional conditions on two grant programs.

The department required grant recipients to allow immigration authorities into jails and provide advance notice before releasing detainees in the country illegally.

As a sanctuary city, Los Angeles does not comply with those conditions.

The city sued after it didn't receive Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants for the first time in 20 years. Its applications were denied the past two years.

The ruling applies nationwide to grants for hiring, equipment and training and to a grant aimed at fighting juvenile gang crime.