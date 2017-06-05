After an ugly dispute with her siblings, Kim Lund has been awarded $45.2 million for her stake in the Lunds & Byerlys grocery chain, less than the $80 million she sought but more than double the $21.3 million that the family-owned company offered her.

Kim Lund, the eldest of four Lund siblings who equally own the well-known Twin Cities grocery chain, had sued Lunds and its CEO — her brother Russell “Tres” Lund III — to cash out of the well-known Twin Cities grocery company.

After a five-day trial in February that saw all four Lund siblings take the stand, Hennepin County Chief Judge Ivy Bernhardson ruled late Friday that Kim was the “prevailing party," or the winner in legal terms. However, Bernhardson rejected valuations of Lunds & Byerlys made by experts for both Kim Lund and Lunds Inc. and sort of split the difference.

Kim Lund would receive $2.3 million of the award — 5 percent — within 90 days of a final, non-appealable order. The rest will be paid over 20 years through a note that bears 2.75 percent annual interest. Kim Lund has previously said she would be amenable to a long-term payout.

In a statement through her attorneys, Kim Lund said she was pleased with the Bernhardson’s ruling. “I sincerely appreciate the judge’s efforts and hope that my brother Tres will accept the Court’s decision so that the companies and our family can move on and get back to the work that benefits the community,” the statement said.

Lunds & Byerlys did not immediately return a request for comment.

Tres Lund has run the company since the early 1990s, building a formidable niche in the higher end of the Twin Cities grocery market. The company has 26 Lunds & Byerlys stores and employs 3,700. Kim Lund and two other siblings don’t participate in Lunds’ operations.

Lunds & Byerlys had argued that the $80 million Kim had sought would have caused the company to take on a “crippling” amount of debt at a time when competition in the Twin Cities grocery market is intensifying. Lunds & Byerlys has been a conservatively run company — it has no long-term debt.

Bernhardson noted that competition “will indeed have meaningful impact on [Lunds & Byerlys] cash flow for the foreseeable future.”

Still, she wrote that the company’s situation “is not dire ... Their business strategies amidst the competition have been undisputedly successful and there is no evidence that the changing market in the Twin Cities will be the end of Lunds as we know it.”

Bernhardson also ruled in favor of Kim Lund by removing Tres Lund as co-trustee of her Lund trusts, though she rejected Kim’s favored replacements and instead appointing U.S. Bank.

“The sad truth of this case is that the bitterness defining the current relationship between Kim and Tres, in conjunction with the fact that they have been litigating against one another for nearly three years, has eradicated their ability to collaborate and their ability to rely on each other in any capacity,” Bernhardson wrote.

Kim hasn’t had conversation with Tres in over two years, and that she did not receive any information about her trusts in 2016 and 2017, the judge’s order said.

Kim Lund has said she’s sought to cash out her stake largely to give it away through philanthropy. “I have always believed that privilege and wealth are community resources that should be used to lift all boats,” she said in a statement.