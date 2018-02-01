MADISON, Wis. — A judge is asking attorneys for thoughts on how to handle potential contempt proceedings stemming from a leak of secret documents investigators compiled while probing Gov. Scott Walker's campaign activities.

The state Supreme Court ended the investigation in 2015. Afterward the Guardian U.S. published secret documents detailing the probe. Attorney General Brad Schimel has asked for contempt proceedings against nine officials whom he says mishandled evidence.

The director of state courts appointed Brown County Circuit Judge Kendall Kelly to oversee the proceedings.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Kelley on Thursday gave attorneys 60 days to file briefs on a host of questions, including the extent of his authority and which state statutes govern the proceedings since the case is closed.