COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio judge has apologized to a man who was kicked in the head by a police officer, and then sentenced the man to prison.
The Columbus Dispatch reports Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Richard Frye told 27-year-old Demarko Anderson on Thursday he was apologizing on behalf of the public. Frye then sentenced Anderson to four years in prison for aggravated menacing and carrying a concealed weapon.
A jury convicted Anderson of those charges last month, but acquitted him of a charge related to an allegation he fired a shot into an apartment building.
Anderson thanked the judge for the apology.
Columbus police officer Zachary Rosen was fired after a video surfaced of him kicking Anderson in April 2017. An arbitrator gave him his job back in March.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.