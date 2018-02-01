BOSTON — A federal judge in Boston is blocking the government from deporting dozens of Christian Indonesians living in New Hampshire while they're given a chance to fight against their removal.

U.S. District Judge Patti Saris ruled Thursday the Indonesians who fear persecution if returned home should be given time to reopen their cases. Saris said they provided "unrebutted evidence" showing they would risk persecution or torture if deported.

The government had urged the judge not to block their removal.

The Indonesians had been allowed to stay as long as they regularly reported to immigration officials. But in recent months, they were told they should buy plane tickets and prepare to leave the country.

The judge in November blocked their deportation until she could consider their request for a preliminary injunction.