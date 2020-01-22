MIAMI — A Florida judge ruled Wednesday that a Mexican actor won't be able to return to his native country while he awaits trial on a charge that he fatally punched a man during a road rage confrontation.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marlene Fernandez-Karavetsos said she worried Pablo Lyle would not return to the U.S. for future hearings, and Mexico could agree not to return him. His attorneys had made the request last week.

Lyle, 32, has claimed he acted in self-defense and was trying to protect his children when he punched Juan Ricardo Hernandez during a road rage confrontation in Miami last March.

The unarmed Hernandez, 63, suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later at a hospital.

Since he was charged with manslaughter, Lyle has been living in Miami on house arrest with an ankle monitor. Even though the judge denied the request to travel, she granted Lyle more freedom to move around on the condition he returns every night to the apartment owned by his sister and brother-in-law.

A judge last August refused to dismiss the case under Florida's "stand your ground" self-defense law, but Lyle is appealing that decision.