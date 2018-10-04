LOS ANGELES — The hotel busboy who came to Robert F. Kennedy's aid when the New York senator was shot in Los Angeles, has died.

The Los Angeles Times reports Thursday that Juan Romero died of Monday in Modesto, California, at age 68.

Longtime friend Rigo Chacon of San Jose tells the Times that Chacon suffered an apparent heart attack several days earlier.

Romero was a teenage busboy in June 1968 when Kennedy walked through the Ambassador Hotel kitchen after his victory in the California presidential primary and an assassin shot him in the head.

Romero held the mortally wounded Kennedy as he lay on the ground, struggling to keep the senator's bleeding head from hitting the floor.

The moment captured on film haunted Romero for years.