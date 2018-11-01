CLEVELAND — Unhappy with his new role, J.R. Smith says he hopes the Cavaliers trade him.

Smith hasn't formally requested a trade but said Thursday that Cleveland's front office knows he wants out.

The 33-year-old guard didn't play in Tuesday night's win over Atlanta, the Cavs' first game since coach Tyronn Lue was fired. The Cavs are rebuilding with a young roster, and Smith is one of just three players left from Cleveland's 2016 title team.

Smith said following shootaround that it's been difficult to sit, but he promised to help Cleveland's young players who seek his advice. He's had a rocky relationship with Cleveland fans. Some love his care-free spirit while others still blame him for losing track of the score in the closing seconds of Game 1 in last year's NBA Finals.

Smith said his loyalty remains with the fans, and "it's not about who wants me here and who doesn't want me here. For me, it's all about the fans."