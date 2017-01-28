Some folks cross the country on a bike. I prefer to drive with a bike in my car.

Over several road trips with a two-wheeler in my SUV, I’ve come to appreciate driving to faraway places but exploring them on a human-powered vehicle. At my destination and along the way, I hop on a bike to breathe fresh air, get my bearings, stretch my limbs and act like a local for a spell.

Cycling sets the stage for serendipity. When you slow from 70 miles per hour to 15, the joy is in the unexpected.

Over the miles, I’ve learned some lessons on my six-wheel adventures.

Carry a bike survival kit. Your local mechanic can teach you basics, such as how to care for your chain and brakes and how to remove wheels and pedals for transporting your bike inside a vehicle. Once you know how to change a tube and use a patch kit, carry those along with a multi-tool (like a Swiss Army Knife of bike tools) and a pump or disposable CO2 cartridges. Always bring a bike lock, phone, money, local map and more water and food than you think you’ll need.

Learn from the locals. Often, my first stop when I get to a town is the bike shop, where I ask for ride suggestions.

In Portland, I stopped at West End Bikes and explained that I would be towing 50 pounds (my beagle plus trailer); could they recommend a couple-hour ride that erred on the side of flat? The shop folks sent me on two routes: one across the Gothic-style St. Johns Bridge and another along the east side of the Willamette River. I biked past the Portland Puppet Museum, heard chickens in several backyards and passed a food-cart enclave called Cartlandia.

In Madison, Wis., I queried strangers when the circuitous bike route around Lake Mendota left me confused. In Buffalo, N.Y., I joined an after-work group ride with the Campus Cycling Collective; the ride stopped at an ice cream store and ended at an impromptu party of potluck appetizers and canned beer.

Work it whenever you can. Before, after or in the middle of a long day of driving, nothing feels better than giving your muscles a workout. At the beginning of last summer’s road trip, which began on the Jersey Shore, I rode at sunrise through a couple of beach towns before driving straight through to Chicago.

A couple of days later, I stopped in Big Timber, Mont. — a speck of a town between Billings and Bozeman where Robert Redford filmed “The Horse Whisperer.” The next morning, I started at an elevation of 4,000 feet and climbed steadily into the mountains. Other than the occasional pickup whizzing by, I had the two-lane road to myself. The endorphins from my ride ensured that my feeling of euphoria would last well into that day’s long drive on the interstate.

Stay in bike-friendly towns. And while you’re staying there, get out of your car for good. In McCall, Idaho, I pedaled to a yard sale and a hidden haven called Charlie’s Garden, as well as Alpine Pantry for blackberry turnovers. As the days went by, I got around completely by bike.

A few years back, I got into a similar rhythm with a fold-up bike during a week in Marfa, Texas. After my first ride around town, I was overcome with a sense of belonging: I looked at my bike, locked up outside, and saw parts of a tumbleweed in the spokes.

Find nooks and crannies. When you get curious on a bike, you open yourself up to chance encounters and end up in some offbeat spots. Narrow alleys beckon. Shiny objects inspire detours.

Commuting back to a friend’s house in Seattle once, I veered off the main drag along the port, mesmerized by the massive, colorful walls of shipping containers. I found myself in tiny Jack Perry Memorial Park. For some time, I stood with my bike on a snippet of shoreline and watched the movement of cranes and trucks around me. Eventually, a bearded man got out of his pickup nearby. Between drags on his cigarette, he suggested some places to ride. After a few minutes of silently looking out to the water, he said: “Good thing you have your bike.”

Go low-tech. Among the pleasures of riding in unknown places is what I like to call micro-disorientation: teetering on the edge of being utterly lost. I usually look at a map and have a vague sense of my direction and distance before I begin, but I don’t have a smartphone. Each ride is like a game: How many turns can I make and still remember the way back? Usually, more than I think, but I also have ridden miles in the wrong direction. In my pocket, I carry a map. I try to remember landmarks. I query strangers when necessary.

In McCall one day, under clear, blue skies, I biked south of town and up a steep hill, with my dog in tow. I turned a few times, passed farms and found myself at a four-way intersection, which featured three dirt roads. I wanted to loop back to my starting point instead of backtracking, and I wasn’t sure which way to go. Soon, I saw a man on a horse with three ranch dogs underfoot. He wore a cowboy hat. “I’m hoping you can tell me if this road will take me back to town,” I said, pointing to the paved one.

His dogs approached Hammy in the trailer, apparently wondering how this dog rated wheels. To them, he said, “Be nice.” To me: “Which town?”

I laughed. “McCall. Where are we now?”

“Lake Fork,” he said. We chatted for a minute before he pointed us in the right direction and trotted off.

Stop, look and listen. Bike computers can tell us our speed, distance, heart rate, cadence, elevation and trajectory. But just for kicks, bypass analytics and soak up your surroundings. Waiting for a train to pass at a railroad crossing, for instance, is a wholly different sensory experience on two wheels than it is from behind a windshield. Outside McCall, I pulled over by a farm to watch two bulls fight, kicking up dust and head-butting for 20 minutes.

Climbing a hill in Big Timber, I stopped to stare at four mule deer who stared back before they sprang over a fence and bounded across the road in front of me. Yet what I remember most distinctly about cycling in Montana is the absence of all but the faintest sounds. Off in the distance, water trickled. On the side of the road, wind rustled leaves. With each pedal rotation, I could hear my breath.