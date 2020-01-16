NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Idris Joyner scored 16 points and Mykel Derring scored 14 off the bench and Merrimack beat Bryant 71-67 on Wednesday for its third straight win.
Merrimack has won four its last five. The Bulldogs have dropped three straight and have lost four of five following a four-game winning streak.
Derring's 3-pointer with 4:07 to go made it 61-59 and Merrimack led the rest of the way. Bryant led 36-30 at intermission.
Javaris Hayes and Mikey Watkins each scored 12 and Devin Jensen 10 for the Warriors (10-8, 4-1 Northeast Conference).
Juan Cardenas led Bryant (9-8, 1-3) with a career-high 26 points and Ben Lin tied a career-high 19 points. Ikenna Ndugba collared 11 rebounds.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Jean-Baptiste, Ryan lead Chattanooga past Wofford 72-59
David Jean-Baptiste scored 18 points and Matt Ryan had 17 points as Chattanooga topped Wofford 72-59 on Wednesday night.
Wild
Gameday preview: Wild vs. Tampa Bay
One of the hottest teams in the NHL, Tampa Bay (28-14-4) has won 11 of its past 12 games.
Wild
Slumping Wild takes a day off to recharge mentally
Boudreau says mental fatigue has become issue.
Gophers
Halftime adjustments lead No. 18 Pirates past No. 5 Butler
Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard kept it simple at halftime Wednesday.
Gophers
Joyner scores 16 points to send Merrimack past Bryant
Idris Joyner scored 16 points and Mykel Derring scored 14 off the bench and Merrimack beat Bryant 71-67 on Wednesday for its third straight win.