NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Idris Joyner had 12 points as Merrimack narrowly defeated Mount St. Mary's 64-61 on Thursday night.
Jordan Minor had 11 points for Merrimack (8-8, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Mykel Derring added 11 points and Juvaris Hayes had six assists and five steals.
Malik Jefferson had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Mountaineers (5-11, 1-2). Vado Morse added 12 points and Damian Chong Qui had 11.
Jalen Gibbs, whose 11 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Mountaineers, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).
Merrimack plays Central Connecticut on the road on Saturday. Mount St. Mary's faces Bryant on the road on Saturday.
