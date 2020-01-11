NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Idris Joyner scored a season-high 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Merrimack defeated Central Connecticut 58-46 on Saturday.
Mykel Derring had 12 points for Merrimack (9-8, 3-1 Northeast Conference) . Juvaris Hayes snagged five of the Warriors' 18 seals as they turned 24 turnovers into 27 points.
Jamir Coleman had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Devils (1-16, 0-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Stephane Ayangma grabbed 12 rebounds.
The game was tied at 25 at the half but after the Blue Devils scored the first four points of the second half, a Dering 3-pointer capped an 11-1 run to put Merrimack up for good, 36-30.
