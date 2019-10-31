After touring with Def Leppard, Cheap Trick, Santana, the Steve Miller Band and Heart in recent years, Journey has found another Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act to pair up with at Xcel Energy Center next summer: The Pretenders.

Chrissie Hynde and her enduring crew will join Neal Schon and his faithfully touring team at the St. Paul arena on June 7. Tickets go on sale next Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the arena box office. Pre-sale options begin Monday.

The show’s promoter Live Nation once again will practice “dynamic pricing” in the publicly owned arena and is not naming ticket prices for the public.

Currently in the midst of a residency gig at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, Journey last played in town two summers ago at Target Field with Def Leppard and Cheap Trick in tow, a show that reiterated how adept the band’s YouTube-discovered singer Arnel Pineda is at sounding just like ex-frontman Steve Perry in his heyday.

The Pretenders were here that same summer for a raved-about set at the State Theatre steamrolling through their Dan Auerbach-produced album “Alone” alongside old faves such as "Back on the Chain Gang," "Middle of the Road" and "Brass in Pocket."