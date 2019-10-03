NEW DELHI — Dozens of journalists in Indian-controlled Kashmir have held a sit-in to protest a communications blackout in the disputed Himalayan region, describing the blockade of the internet and mobile phones as a government-imposed gag.
For the last two months, mobile phones and internet services have been shut down after New Delhi stripped Kashmir of its semi-autonomous powers and implemented a strict clampdown.
The government has said they have made landline phones functional but has remained silent on when the mobile services and internet would be restored.
