LONDON — Police in Northern Ireland say the dissident republican group the New IRA was probably responsible for the fatal shooting of a journalist during overnight rioting in the city of Londonderry.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said Friday morning that 29-year-old investigative journalist Lyra McKee died after she was shot during rioting in the Creggan area.
Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said a gunman fired a number of shots at police during the unrest.
"We believe this to be a terrorist act. We believe it has been carried out by violent dissident republicans," he said.
There has been an increase in tensions in Northern Ireland in recent months with sporadic violence.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Macron meets officials, eyes Notre Dame for legacy-building
French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting officials from the United Nations' cultural agency, where he is expected to set out ideas for the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral.
World
Rome readies for Colosseum Good Friday event, led by pope
Rome is busily preparing for the Colosseum Way of the Cross procession, presided over by Pope Francis.
World
Rescuers: Dad saved toddler from dingo attack in Australia
Rescue personnel said a father fought off several dingoes to save his 14-month-old son from one of the wild dogs that was dragging the boy from their campervan on an Australian island early Friday.
World
Journalist shot dead in Northern Ireland rioting
Police in Northern Ireland say the dissident republican group the New IRA was probably responsible for the fatal shooting of a journalist during overnight rioting in the city of Londonderry.
World
Worth the risk? It's not easy to put a value on a cathedral
Rebuilding Notre Dame, the 800-year-old Paris cathedral devastated by fire this week, will cost billions of dollars as architects, historians and artisans work to preserve the medieval landmark.