WASHINGTON — A reporter for the website Gizmodo says she's uncovered a stealth Twitter account that she believes belongs to FBI Director James Comey.

Comey acknowledged in a speech Wednesday that he was "on Twitter now," though he did not reveal his account information.

In a first-person account posted Thursday, Gizmodo journalist Ashley Feinberg said she used several clues to trace Comey's Twitter presence to a user name of Reinhold Niebuhr with handle "@projectexile7."

Comey's senior thesis was about Niebuhr, a theologian.

Feinberg noted that ProjectExile7 "follows 27 other accounts, the majority of which are either reporters, news outlets, or official government and law enforcement accounts."

She also tracked the tweets that the account had "liked" on Twitter. Of the 39 total tweets the account had liked, eight refer directly to the FBI or James Comey himself:

An FBI spokesman declined to comment.

Hours after the Gizmodo story, a tweet appeared on @projectexile7 with an image of Will Ferrell in "Anchorman" and a quote from the movie: "Actually I'm Not Even Mad. That's Amazing." The tweet also included a link to the FBI job application site.

The account was also made private, although not before more than 8,000 people followed it.