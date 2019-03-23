MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Joshua Kushner, the brother of President Trump's son-in-law, has purchased a minority stake in the Memphis Grizzlies.
A Grizzlies team spokesman has confirmed that Kushner and Brandon Arrindell "recently, in their respective individual capacities" purchased minority stakes in the franchise.
The Grizzlies haven't said how much of a stake they purchased.
Kushner is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, who serves as a senior adviser to Trump.
Joshua Kushner is a venture capitalist who founded the Thrive Capital investment firm.
