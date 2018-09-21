The past few years have been big ones for Josh Groban, Musical Theater Nut. In 2015, the pop-classical singer famous for his big voice and boyish looks earned a Grammy nomination for “Stages,” an album of Broadway tunes. The next year, he made his debut on the Great White Way as star of “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.” Then, in June, he co-hosted the Tony Awards with Sara Bareilles.

“What can I say? I like diving into things,” said Groban, 37, who dropped out of Carnegie Mellon University when he signed a record deal at age 18.

Now Groban is showcasing two of his other guises. His new album “Bridges” revisits the sweeping style of his early work (but in songs he co-wrote). And Netflix is streaming “The Good Cop,” a quirky comedy series from “Monk” creator Andy Breckman, in which Groban portrays the squeaky-clean son of a disgraced cop played by Tony Danza.

Q: What did you learn from doing Broadway?

A: It toughened me up. This business is hard anyway, but eight shows a week was unlike anything I’ve experienced before. Broadway also teaches you the power of collaboration. You’re a cog in a wheel. This was an ensemble cast, and most of the actors came from way off-Broadway; they were musicians with their own bands or orchestras, which I’d go see every time I had a day off. My album would not have happened if it wasn’t for the inspiration I got from the cast. You spend a lot of hours in your dressing room, so I had a little keyboard set up and was constantly throwing ideas down on my iPhone.

The Good Cop When/where: Now streaming on Netflix.

Q: You’ve done all this work to dismantle the widely held image of you as an angelic boy wonder. But on TV, you’re basically back to that in “The Good Cop.”

A: The other characters call me the choir boy. ... My character is tone-deaf, though, so there’s no angelic singing at least. Look, there were many years where I might not have been comfortable being that earnest because I felt at the time that the whole picture of me wasn’t entirely accurate. Now that I’ve been able to do some weird stuff, I feel lucky to have an opportunity to do something like this. And the difference is that I’m taking ownership of that perception — I’m doing it in a tongue-in-cheek way.

Q: Could you have pulled off the role without first acting on Broadway? You’ve done small TV parts.

A: I don’t think so. I didn’t have an acting technique; I just did some funny stuff on “The Office.” But [“Great Comet” director] Rachel Chavkin went through every line with me, word by word. In four or five months of rehearsal, she was able to do with me what I would’ve continued doing had I finished at Carnegie Mellon.

Q: Do you think differently now about how to balance your professional and personal lives?

A: Definitely. There was a point in my mid to late 20s when I felt like a heart surgeon with a pager. I was such a late bloomer in terms of prioritizing my personal life. It’s something that comes up a lot in the relationship I’m in currently [with actress and writer Schuyler Helford]. I’d love to have a family one day. But I want to be the father that my dad has been to me. My dad would go to work in the morning, come home and have a scotch and help me with my homework. I want desperately to be that.