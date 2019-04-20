BALTIMORE — The Twins have won five of their six games at Camden Yards over the past two seasons, the only exception being on Opening Day last season, when Fernando Rodney gave up an 11th-inning home run to Adam Jones.

But Rodney isn’t a Twin and Jones isn’t an Oriole anymore, and the managers running the teams are different, too. It’s a new season, but the Twins hope their luck in this ballpark hasn’t changed.

Having Jose Berrios on the mound is a good way to make that true. Berrios is 2-0 in Baltimore, and last year pitched one of the best games of his career here: His only complete game shutout thus far. Berrios allowed three hits and walked just one, a solid start to an All-Star season.

He’s not much different so far this year, either, going 2-1 with a 2.30 ERA in four games. “Whenever he’s on the mound, it’s a pretty good feeling for everyone over here,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Berrios will start game 1 against righthander Dan Straily, while Martin Perez will be on the mound for Game 2 against Alex Cobb. It’s the first game back at his old park for second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who as I wrote about in this morning’s paper, is curious to see what kind of ovation he’ll receive.

Here are the lineups for the first of two games today in the bright sunshine of Orioles Park:

TWINS

Polanco SS

Gonzalez 3B

Cruz DH

Rosario LF

Astudillo 1b

Cave RF

Schoop 2B

Castro C

Buxton CF

Berrios RHP

ORIOLES

Villar SS

Mancini RF

Smith LF

Nunez DH

Ruiz 3B

Alberto 2B

Davis 1B

Severino C

Mullins CF

Straily RHP