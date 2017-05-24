– Seems a shame the Twins have to return to Target Field so soon, doesn’t it? They seem to thrive on airplane naps and room service dinner.

The major leagues’ best road team completed its first three-game sweep in gray uniforms in almost exactly one year on Wednesday, riding another strong start from Jose Berrios and some critical outs from the bullpen to earn a 4-3 victory in Camden Yards. Minnesota has won four straight games overall and six of its last seven, but it’s on the road where the Twins have really shined: They have won nine of their last 10 and are an MLB-best 14-5 outside Minnesota.

Berrios wasn’t quite as sharp as in his first two starts of the season, hardly a surprise since he had given up only one run in 15⅓ innings. But considering the opponent and the venue — the Orioles in their homer-happy iconic ballpark — it may have been just as impressive. The second-year righthander, who turns 23 on Saturday, gave up four hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings, while striking out seven.

Three of the four hits were solo home runs, however, allowing the Orioles to rally from an early 4-0 deficit despite Berrios’ ability to frustrate them with letter-high fastballs and curves in the dirt. Adam Jones grew so frustrated, he slammed his bat on the plate after flailing at a 95-mph, shoulder-high fastball for strike three.

J.J. Hardy, Chris Davis and Jonathan Schoop, though, made solid contact off Berrios and sent the ball flying into the stands. Hardy’s third-inning homer was both common and rare — it marked the sixth season in seven years since the Twins traded him here that the he made his old team pay with a home run, and it also broke Berrios’ streak of 26 straight innings, dating back to Sept. 16, since he had allowed a home run.

Berrios retired the side in order in four of his seven innings, however, and took the mound in the seventh inning with a 4-1 lead. But Davis rocketed his first pitch onto the right field plaza, and Schoop lofted a pop fly just inside the foul pole in left, and Berrios’ day came to an abrupt end. Ryan Pressly, Taylor Rogers and Brandon Kintzler completed the victory, with Kintzler earning his 12th save, tying him for second-most in the AL.

Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier high-fives teammates in the dugout after scoring on an RBI double by Kennys Vargas in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

The win completed the Twins’ first three-game road sweep since May 27-29, 2016 at Seattle, last season’s only such road sweep. Minnesota won its 14th road game last year on July 19.

The Twins provided their young pitcher with plenty of margin for error by batting around in the first inning against Orioles righthander Chris Tillman, scoring three runs and leaving the bases loaded. Kennys Vargas sliced a two-run single the opposite way to bring home two runs, and Eduardo Escobar followed with an RBI single of his own.

An inning later, Max Kepler roped a double to the center field wall, giving him seven extra-base hits in his last seven games, and Miguel Sano slid (or bounced) headfirst into home to score Minnesota’s fourth run.

The first-place Twins return home — where they’re only 11-13 on the year, oddly — on Friday to open a six-game homestand against Tampa Bay and Houston.