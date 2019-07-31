MIAMI -- The Twins and Marlins play the second of a three-game series today (6:10 p.m., FSN) with Jose Berrios facing Sandy Alcantara.
Berrios is 9-5 with a nifty 2.94 ERA this season. Alcantara is 4-9 with a 4.18 ERA.
The Twins won 2-1 on Tuesday night to move three games ahead of Cleveland in AL Central. Losing pitcher Zac Gallen was traded today to Arizona as the Marlins, who sent Sergio Romo to the Twins on Saturday, were in full sell mode.
The lineups are posted:
For the Marlins:
Miguel Rojas, SS
Harold Ramirez, RF
Brian Anderson, 3B
Neil Walker, 1B
Starlin Castro, 2B
Curtis Granderson, LF
Jorge Alfaro, C
Cesar Puello, CF
Sandy Alcantara, P
