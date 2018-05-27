SEATTLE – On his 24th birthday, Jose Berrios gave the Twins quite a gift. Too bad they couldn’t return the favor.
The Twins’ young righthander celebrated not with cake or ice cream, but with 7⅓ strong innings against the Mariners, allowing only a Kyle Seager solo home run before tiring in the eighth. But the Twins generated even less offense against Seattle righthander Mike Leake, and lost their fourth straight game, 3-1 at Safeco Field.
The loss dropped Minnesota nine games behind Seattle, which currently owns the final AL playoff spot.
Mitch Haniger took a 3-2 curveball in the dirt in the eighth inning, ending Berrios’ day. But that baserunner, Berrios’ only walk of the day, turned into the game-changer when Seager cracked a two-out single off Zach Duke and Ryan Healy followed with a double to left-center that Eddie Rosario didn’t cut off. It rolled to the wall, allowing two runs to score and tag Berrios with a not-so-happy-birthday loss.
Berrios allowed eight hits during the sunny Seattle afternoon, but seven of them were singles, and only once, aside from Seager’s homer, did any Mariner visit second or third bases while he was in the game. Singles by Gordon Beckham, Guillermo Heredia and Ben Gamel loaded the bases with one out in the third inning, but Berrios struck out Mitch Haniger and induced a Nelson Cruz popup to end the threat.
Seager then led off the fourth by whistling a low 2-1 changeup a half-dozen rows into the right field seats, snapping a string of 14 straight fruitless at-bats by Seager against the Twins. But Berrios shrugged off the mistake and mowed down 11 of 12 hitters before Gamel opened the eighth with another single. He was thrown out trying to steal, but Haniger then drew the fatal walk that started a chain reaction toward Seattle’s three-game sweep of the Twins.
It was the third straight start that Berrios took the mound in the eighth inning, the first such streak of his career.
Minnesota, which scored only five runs in being swept by the Mariners, looked just as flustered by Leake, a veteran righthander who spent the first eight seasons of his career in the National League. The Twins could managed only four hits against Leake, though Rosario turned one of them into the only run, singling to lead off the second inning and scoring from first on Miguel Sano’s double into the left-field corner.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.