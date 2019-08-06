Jose Berrios pitches tonight for the Twins at Target Field on a streak where he has not allowed more than three earned runs in 12 consecutive starts. That the longest streak by a Twin since Johan Santana's 22 in 2004.

Berrios (10-5, 2.80 ERA) faces Atlanta's Mike Foltynewicz (2-5, 6.37) at 7:10 p.m. (FSN).

Miguel Sano's walkoff home run last night gave the Twins a 5-3 victory. It was the fourth time in Twins history a pinch hitter hit a walkoff home run. The other players were Michael Cuddyer, Denny Hocking, Craig Kusick and Paul Ratliff.

La Velle's game story is here, the notebook is here and the postgame blog on Trevor May almost becoming the first Twins pitcher to hit 100 mph is here.

The Twins are 4-0 on the 10-game homestand. They are now at 219 home runs, 27 more than the Dodgers and Yankees, and need 48 to match the major league record of 267 set last year by the Yankees.

They are also 28 games over .500, highest since Sept. 28, 2010.

There are seven more interleague games remaining for the Twins, who are 6-7 so far against the Braves, Mets, Phils, Brewers and Marlins. The Twins are 8-9 all time against the Braves in the regular season and of course 4-3 in the postseason.

The Twins have at least one extra base hit in 66 consecutive games, seventh longest in team history. The record is 98 in 2009.

The lineups have been tweeted: