TAMPA -- The Twins will send Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.20 ERA) to the mound tonight at Tropicana Field after Thursday night's 14-3 loss to the Rays.
Jorge Polanco, who missed the game because of illness, is back in the lineup, which features catcher Willians Astudillo hitting third against Tampa Bay "opener" Ryne Stanek. Stanek has started 15 games but pitched only 30 innings.
Polanco (pictured) is tied for the American League batting league with Tim Anderson of the White Sox at .335. He will DH tonight and Marwin Gonzalez will play short.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Twins Beat
Twins
Jorge Polanco returns, Jose Berrios takes the mound for Twins in Tampa
After losing 14-3 on Thursday, the Twins are looking to turn in around tonight at Tropicana Field.
Twins
Postgame: Twins chewed up in the third and fourth innings on Thursday
The Twins couldn't survive Rays hitters or Charlie Morton on Thursday during a 14-3 loss
Twins
Polanco, Sano get a breather as Twins open series with Rays
Martin Perez will pitch for the Twins against Charlie Morton as manager Rocco Baldelli returns to Tampa.
Twins
Buxton 'fine' after big crash into the wall; Baldelli, Rogers squabble
Devin Smeltzer was the story of the night, but there were a few other details to go over, too. Most important of them: Byron Buxton's bruised knee. And there was an interesting back-and-forth involving the manager and his relief pitcher, too.
Twins
Rogers says less-than-busy schedule not to blame for homer
Just a bad pitch by a pitcher who doesn't make many of them, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.