TAMPA -- The Twins will send Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.20 ERA) to the mound tonight at Tropicana Field after Thursday night's 14-3 loss to the Rays.

Jorge Polanco, who missed the game because of illness, is back in the lineup, which features catcher Willians Astudillo hitting third against Tampa Bay "opener" Ryne Stanek. Stanek has started 15 games but pitched only 30 innings.

Polanco (pictured) is tied for the American League batting league with Tim Anderson of the White Sox at .335. He will DH tonight and Marwin Gonzalez will play short.