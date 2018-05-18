ANTWERP, Belgium — Jorge Campillo of Spain led the field after two days of stroke-play qualifying at the Belgian Knockout tournament.
Campillo finished at 8-under-par 134 to hold a one-stroke lead over James Heath of England.
Local favorite Thomas Detry was in a five-way tie a further shot behind.
The top 64 players at the Antwerp event go into 9-hole knockout stroke-play matches at the weekend.
